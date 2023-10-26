ELVEN ASSASSIN DLC: THE RISE OF DARKNESS

Hello Elves! 🧝‍♂️

We are happy to announce that our first Elven Assassin DLC: The Rise of Darkness is already available!

Step into a world shrouded in darkness and take up your bow as you face off against an army of the Risen, from Skeletons to Undead Dragons. With the gloomy atmosphere and intense gameplay, prepare to test your archery skills as you defend the town on three new maps.

UNLEASH YOUR ARCHERY SKILLS

The darkness has awakened, and with it comes an unrelenting horde of undead creatures.

Prepare to embrace the shadows and defend the town against the encroaching darkness.

Your archery skills will be put to the test as you face off against the army of the Risen. In the

new Elven Assassin DLC, there will be new types of enemies: Skeletons, Bats, Gargoyles,

and Undead Dragons.

NEW MAPS AND NEW CHALLENGES

Rise of Darkness expands the virtual world of Elven Assassin with three new maps. Each map presents unique challenges and strategic opportunities, ensuring that no two battles are alike.

CONQUER THE DARKNESS

With new enemy types, you will also need a special armor set. Choosing from two new sets:

Cruel Revange and Breath of the Shadow you will be able to keep yourself safe and strong.

We are also thrilled to introduce to you FIVE new spells that will be available not only after

acquiring DLC but for all Elven Assassin players!

Are you ready to embrace the darkness and join the battle?🏹🦇

Download The Rise of Darkness

Share your thoughts about the new DLC with us:

