Development Branch update - v0.9.010

Share · View all patches · Build 12542411 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.010) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.010 - Minor improvements and performances :

Fix a bug with optimizers allowing to build without materials

Add resources around the waterfall area to better balance this spawn point (Thanks to @Artic36 on reddit)

Minor improvements here and there

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games