The Planet Crafter update for 26 October 2023

Development Branch update - v0.9.010

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.010) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.010 - Minor improvements and performances :

  • Fix a bug with optimizers allowing to build without materials
  • Add resources around the waterfall area to better balance this spawn point (Thanks to @Artic36 on reddit)
  • Minor improvements here and there

