腾起之蛇：现世 update for 26 October 2023

This patch content+update plan

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Starting from this update, we will add details within each scene to improve the details

Scenes that used to look a bit empty will add more scene objects to make them look more pleasing to the eye

Simultaneously consider adding small events within the scene

Both of these are long-term updates that require careful consideration and cannot be separated from the plot

If there are no major or serious bugs, they will probably be updated weekly

If any bugs are found, please inform me promptly

Thank you, Taoist friends

Changed files in this update

