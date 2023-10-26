This patch content+update plan

Share · View all patches · Build 12542342 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 13:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Starting from this update, we will add details within each scene to improve the details

Scenes that used to look a bit empty will add more scene objects to make them look more pleasing to the eye

Simultaneously consider adding small events within the scene

Both of these are long-term updates that require careful consideration and cannot be separated from the plot

If there are no major or serious bugs, they will probably be updated weekly

If any bugs are found, please inform me promptly

Thank you, Taoist friends