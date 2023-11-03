Park Beyond - Patch 2.1.0

Notes from Dev Team:

_Patch 2.1.0 contains multiple simulation changes, which not only fixes several bugs but also overall improves and changes how we handle the coaster simulation.

These changes only apply for newly created coasters. Therefore, you may notice odd or buggy looking behavior on your already placed coasters or downloaded prefabs. Simply open the coaster editor and run the course test again, afterwards it should work as normal again and you can overwrite your old prefab. If needed, you may have to do slight adjustments to the tracks or modules to make sure the safety test is successful.

If you have a coaster prefab uploaded to the community content, you may encounter the same issue. You can fix it by following the same steps as above: Enter the coaster editor, re-test the safety of your coaster, and then upload the updated prefab to the community content.

We are looking forward to your feedback and seeing many more of your creations!_

Tutorial

Added a search function to the helpcenter making it possible to look for specific helpscreens

Community Content

Fixed The “Prefab” Tag missing on shared prefabs

Updated multiple outdated Help screens and fixed localization issues

Fixed a localisation issue with Japanese language with the community content terms of use pop up

Added a section for community content provided by Limbic

Modular Rides

Multiple improvements and smaller fixes for the coaster simulation

Fixed multiple instances in which cars would teleport forward or backwards

Added the second car lift variant

Fixed an issue where the game would shortly freeze when switching between car styles

Fixed an issue with the trains randomly halting their movement upon splitting

Improved the consistency of coaster simulation after the first run and after loading a save

Fixed an issue were having a spring right in front of the station would instantly stop the train

Fixed multiple module related collision issues which resulted in incorrect error messages

Fixed multiple visual issues with the spring and Free-Fall module

Fixed an issue occurring when cars bump into each other losing their speed

Fixed Cars teleporting when colliding and merging

Fixed the hooks “Unchained” and “Give me a Brake” failing regardless of their requirements

Updated all Park Beyond coaster prefabs to make sure that all above changes apply to them

Missions

Fixed Mission 06 outro water being displayed with incorrect texture

Stability

Fixed a crash occuring when cloning an object group within an object group

Fixed a crash that can occur after loading when having a coaster with multiple stations with different lengths

Fixed a crash related to the park cleanliness

Fixed a crash that randomly occurred during car movement

Fixed more random crashes

