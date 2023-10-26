 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 26 October 2023

[Chiara] Normal/Ranked Temporarily Disabled

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chiara has been temporarily disabled due to a bug.

  • Character: Chiara
  • Mode: Normal/Ranked

Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience. 🙏

