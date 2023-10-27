F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Hey everyone!

For this update, I implemented a better login system with the ability to set a unique username! You can still sign in anonymously like before, but I also added the option to sign in with a cross-platform Unity account. You can access this from the settings menu!

This was mainly added for the new friends system which now allows you to make cross-platform friends!

You can add friends by either sending a request directly using a player's ID (e.g., PlayerName#1234) or by clicking on their username from the in-game networking menu. Once they accept your request, they'll show up in your list of friends!

As friends, you can see each other’s status (i.e., online, busy or invisible) and even quick join when they are in-game. To help distinguish players, your friends will also show up as a different colour. Best of all though, I’ve now added creature stacking! To stack on top of friends, hover over a player’s creature, and scroll up with your mouse wheel to select the saddle icon. You can dismount using Ctrl+Space (or rebind it from the settings menu)!



Additionally, I've fixed a few issues and added some new features like being able to set the spawn point for multiplayer worlds!

Hope you have fun!

Cheers,

Daniel