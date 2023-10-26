Update notes for 0.1.59 - 26th October 2023

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Balance changes
- The number of cards that can removed when building a Tomb has been increased to 8
- Card weighting system update to offer more balanced cards through a run (new run required for this to take effect)
- Wonders are now added back into the harvest deck upon being destroyed to prevent soft lock (only built Wonders count towards the Awe objective)
Quality of life updates
- Leaderboard now shows relative rank for friend’s high scores
- You can now switch between leaderboards for friends and global
- Camera now speeds up when you increase the enemy turn speed - instead of slowly moving to enemies that have already acted due to increased speed
Bug fixes
- Fixed a crash when removing too many cards via the Tomb ability (you can no longer buy Tombs if you have too many for the cards that are still available in the harvest)
- The Three Sisters card now has the correct cost applied to it (6 gold instead of 1 follower)
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update