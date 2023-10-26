Small update

​Hi everyone!

I'm just writing a quick announcement to let you know I've uploaded a brand new build of ​The Fairy's Song​!

This new build fixes quite a lot of typos which were reported to me by a very kind reader, and I also fiddled with the options screen a bit. The old preference buttons were a bit janky, and they didn't always register mouseovers, but I think this has been fixed now.

I didn't add anything too exciting to this build, but the game should be a little more polished now!

As always, if you find any further issues, don't hesitate to let me know. I'll try to fix things in a reasonable timeframe!

Oh, and I'll also look into adding Steam trading cards to The Fairy's Song early next month. Trading cards have been enabled for the game for quite some time (over a year... orz), but I never got around to adding them. I'll try and rectify this soon, so you should be able to get some cute backgrounds and emotes of Marnie and Lisbeth soon!