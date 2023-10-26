Share · View all patches · Build 12542114 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 12:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Gluua Players,

Happy Halloween! 🎃 We are thrilled to announce an update for Gluua! Here's what you can expect in this exciting release:

Darkwood :

Introducing Darkwood, a new environment featuring a mysterious ritual. Your mission is to investigate and banish the looming curse.

New Ghost & Minigame :

A new ghost has arrived in Darkwood, and we've introduced an exciting minigame to test your skills and nerves.

Inventory System :

We've implemented a new inventory system to enhance user-friendliness and support larger maps in upcoming updates. Managing items and resources will be a breeze as you prepare to face the horrors ahead.

Equipment Upgrades :

Enjoy two new equipment upgrades, allowing you to customize your playstyle and strategy across all equipment categories.

Bug Fixes & Optimization:

We've addressed various gameplay issues and optimized performance for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.







We value your feedback! Share your thoughts and experiences with the Gluua community. Get ready to confront the unknown and break the curse in Darkwood.

Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the Gluua team.

Warm regards,

The Gluua Team 🎮🎃