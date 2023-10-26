0.21.2 - Difficulty Tweaks and a bug fix

Hello!

On the previous 0.21.0 the difficulty was probably made a bit too hard, so here is a small update to hopefully tweak the game to a bit more enjoyable direction.

Change enemy spawn distance back to 50 (from 30): Now the enemies should spawn a bit further away, to give a bit of breathing room.

Now the enemies attack at the same speed as before the previous update. The previous 0.21.0 update made some enemies attack 50% faster, but that change is now changed back.

[community feedback] Fixed a bug where the small enemies wouldn't spawn any green XP on start of the run, if they were one-shot killed (for example with missiles)

I didn't want to change too many parameters on this update, since it's always a bit risky. It's possible to tweak things further, depending on how this update feels.

Note: You will probably still take more casualties than before, but the changes in the previous update (like more default coffins and new items) should hopefully balance that.

Please keep giving feedback, I do read all of them. It's important to know how players experience and feel about the game and a lot of players might experience things differently, so all the feedback is always welcome.

I've mentioned this before, but the goal is that everyone (including the casual players) would enjoy the game, so the game is not targeted just for the hardcore players.