Achievements, A Halloween Event, & Bugfixes

Ahoy Sailors!

Lost at Sea Event

From the depths comes a limited time only game mode exclusive to Steam Scream 2023, you'll have to row like you've never rowed before to outrun the horrors of the deep and their undead compatriots.

This game mode will go away at the end of Steam Scream, and is teasing some future content, make sure to check it out!

Steam Achievements

This update also enables steam achievements! Any bounties you've already collected should automatically be added to your steam profile upon opening Sea of Survivors.

Gameplay

Raids now reset if you get too far away

The Player now collects all coins upon slaying the Kraken

Balance

Cannon weapon projectiles now pierce enemies

Sharks damage down from 200 to 90

Barrel Boat knock back reduced from 3 to 1

Submarines now spawn further away

Rowboats and Armored Rowboats hp lowered from 100 to 85

UI

Damage numbers now show damage taken, instead of damage done

Removed the wish list button from the in game menus

Allowed controls to selected completed bounties

Stopped the Hp from always having an empty space if the player had a max hp stat ending with 50

Fixed numerous typos

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Ham would never be dealt

Fixed a bug where raiding a certain secret island during the Kraken fight would prevent a run from ever finishing

Join the Discord and let us know what you think of the latest update!

Happy Sailing,

Nah Yeah Games