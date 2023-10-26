 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Escape: Together update for 26 October 2023

Halloween Update is HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12541853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long time no see friends! And here I am to introduce you some cool features that are coming to the game! Let's take a look..

INVENTORY SYSTEM

As many have requested some sort of inventory, here it is. You can now hold more than 1 item in your hands. Hooray!

In your inventory you can get information about found items:

Also you can now combine compatible items together using your inventory UI by dragging one onto another:

NEW ITEM: A BAG

You can now have up to 4 items at the same time. You have 2 base slots and +1 (+2 if playing solo) if you find a bag.

HUGE UPCOMING NEWS

A new map

I know that there were no new maps recently, but I'm glad to say that a new map is being worked on right now.

PvP mode

Yes, you get it right. You will soon be able to play as a ghost against your friends? Exciting, isn't it?

I will share some cool news really really soon. Don't forget to check out our discord!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2242761 Depot 2242761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link