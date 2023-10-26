Halloween Update is HERE!

Long time no see friends! And here I am to introduce you some cool features that are coming to the game! Let's take a look..

INVENTORY SYSTEM

As many have requested some sort of inventory, here it is. You can now hold more than 1 item in your hands. Hooray!

In your inventory you can get information about found items:

Also you can now combine compatible items together using your inventory UI by dragging one onto another:

NEW ITEM: A BAG

You can now have up to 4 items at the same time. You have 2 base slots and +1 (+2 if playing solo) if you find a bag.

HUGE UPCOMING NEWS

A new map

I know that there were no new maps recently, but I'm glad to say that a new map is being worked on right now.

PvP mode

Yes, you get it right. You will soon be able to play as a ghost against your friends? Exciting, isn't it?

I will share some cool news really really soon. Don't forget to check out our discord!