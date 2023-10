Share · View all patches · Build 12541849 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 11:46:43 UTC by Wendy

Dear players, (◍•ᴗ•◍)ゝ

We have new updates for "LOVE CHALLENGE"!

. Performance optimization of story mode

. Added image quality adjustment options in settings

. Optimize the problem of long loading time

. The female character’s voice is too low in some cases

Please enjoy!