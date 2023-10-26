- Added the 7th multi-turret tank: M2A2!
- Made some minor memory optimizations and loading improvements to reduce lag. If you encounter any abnormal situations as a result, please let me know!
- Added descriptions for a batch of low-rank vehicles.
0.3.38
