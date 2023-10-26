 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 26 October 2023

0.3.38

0.3.38

Build 12541798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the 7th multi-turret tank: M2A2!
  • Made some minor memory optimizations and loading improvements to reduce lag. If you encounter any abnormal situations as a result, please let me know!
  • Added descriptions for a batch of low-rank vehicles.

