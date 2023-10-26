Icarus Week Ninety Nine Update | New Vestiges and a rebalanced Bestiary

Week Ninety Nine’s update is here, and we’re focusing on the Bestiary this week, rebalancing how you earn points and how many points each unlock takes to achieve.

Our focus has been to reduce the grind for this feature and make it more enjoyable for players to complete.

We’ve also added new animal trophies, with all creatures now having their own craftable version. Alongside this, we’ve made ‘Vestiges’ a harvestable item from any kill.

Jump in and have a read.

Notable Improvements

Buildings will now burn and melt when placed in lava (Thatch & Wood destroy right away, stone, concrete, glass, aluminum, and brick will slowly burn and be destroyed, Scoria Brick & Scoria will be unaffected)

Add stats display to blueprint unlock tooltips for the building pieces

Added minimum distance culling to fur shader, brown bear armor fur strands should no longer obstruct vision when using a hunting rifle

Tuskers can now use the Wooden Cart and Cargo Saddle

Renamed Mammoths to ‘Woolly Mammoths’ (the ones with wool) & ‘Columbian Mammoths’ (the ones with no wool) for differentiation.

Fixed swamp vapor condensor event second wave, as Stryders do not attack, swapped to Komodo.

This Week: Bestiary Balance

We’ve given the Bestiary a balance pass this week, aiming to make this less ‘grindy’ for players and more enjoyable to complete.

This has been done by doubling all the points (if not more) that are gained in the bestiary, and balancing the point requirement by reducing the total points required for bestiary unlocks where necessary.

You can check out the table below to see the rebalanced points you’ll gain for specific activities completed:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Event[/th]

[th]Old Points[/th]

[th]New Points[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Kill[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Skin[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Skin with Trophy Knife[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Skin on Bench[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Be killed by[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Kill Boss[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]40[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Craft Trophy[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]4[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Scanned[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[td]6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Kill 'Epic' Variant[/td]

[td]2[/td]

[td]6[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

This Week: Creature Trophies & Vestiges

As of this week, every creature in Icarus now has a trophy you can craft of it. We’ve made some tweaks to the system also, adding ‘Vestiges’ which can be collected by using the taxidermy knife.

Heads have been renamed to Vestiges as a result, as this offers a more generic term for this part of the animal, and one more widely used amongst taxidermists.

The icons in your UI however, will still look the same, this is purely a text change.

Coming Soon: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS

Olympus Operations are going well, and all phases of the project have moved into pure testing now, with improvements, changes and bug fixes the priority focus.

We’re also heavily testing the Open World Exotic respawning and a big focus here is still balancing. This requires quite a delicate touch, so we’re likely to be actively adjusting these numbers as we get more feedback in the future.

Next Week: New Backpack!

Next week’s update will feature a new backpack added to the orbital workshop for players to spend their hard-earned ren and exotics on. Keep an eye out for the unique perks and benefits, they may be suited to your playstyle.

Future: Batteries & Networks

Another ongoing project on the side is the process of reworking our resource networks (think power, water and fuel). The goal here is to provide a system that enables finer control for players along with batteries for storing generated power.

This is in the development phase, so don’t expect a working product soon, but it’s ongoing development will get more focus once we have released all of Hypatia, and we’ll aim to give you updates on this in the coming weeks.

Changelog v2.1.2.117241

New Content

Added in Mission Trophies & Heads for Komodo & Tusker

Renamed Creature Heads to be Vestiages as it allows for more use than just head mounted trophies

Adjusted all trophy decription text to match so there is no discrepancy between the old and new

Unlocked all new trophies in the trophy bench

Added animal heads to loot tables so they can be aquired with a taxidermy knife

Rebalanced trophy recipes so they require refined wood rather than sticks and basic wood

Rebalanced trophy crafting times to smaller trophies take a short time and larger ones take longer

x2 all the points gained from all activities that contribute to the bestiary making progress twice as fast

Further increased bestiary points granted by killing bosses, 6.6x the increased value. This is to reward players more for killing the boss, rather than dying to the boss (now requires 10 deaths to equal a kill).

Increased Alpha Wolf boss requirements by 50%, as it was an outlier for the boss requirements.

Tweaked many creature bestiary point requirements to bring creature requirements closer to each other, details below.

Reduced Cave Worm bestiary point requirement by 45%.

Reduced Teenage Cave Worm bestiary point requirement by 55%.

Reduced Snow Stalker and Arid Striker bestiary point requirements by 55% and 60% respectively.

Reduced Ashen Drake bestiary point requirement by 40%.

Increased Terrenus bestiary point requirement by 30%.

Reduced many passive creature bestiary point requirements by 10-20%, exceptions listed below.

Increased Drifter bestiary point requirement by 60%.

Reduced Blueback and Redback bestiary point requirements by 40%.

Reduced Swamp Roat bestiary point requirement by 50%.

Reduced Pygmy Lop bestiary point requirement by 60%.

Increased Bestiary kill points by 1 (total of 3, compared to last patch's 1 point per kill).

Added support for Wooden Cart and Cargo Saddle to Tusker, renamed items. Increased size of Tusker's head blocker

Fixing Teenage Caveworm loot so it has a 25% chance to drop a teenage caveworm vestige

Fixing the zebra incorrectly giving the boar vestiage when skinning

Adding missing snow rabbit vestiage item icon & Fixing trophy name

Fixed Pygmy Lop & Tusker Vestiage reward items for harvesting with a taxidermy knife

Fixing Desert Mammoth Trophy name

Vestiges now stack to 5

Fixed Wolf being called Conifier wolf and fixing its vestige item icon

Added missing text for item descriptions for the Antelope Trophy

Renaming 'Desert Mammoth' -> 'Columbian Mammoth' and 'Mammoth' -> 'Woolly Mammoth'

Fixed Terrenus not hiding fur when skinned so you can see its skinned state

Fix making caveworm head trophies not awarding bestiary progress

Fixed

Adding ability to add alterations directly to crafting outputs

Low tier building pieces burn when placed in lava

Removed leaves from the bottom of DEP_RES_SML_Wood

Add stats display to blueprint talent unlock popups where the talent is a group of building types

Updating Encroachment mission/operation to no longer use a quest flag for completion and instead

Further increased the long load detection timer as it is still returning false positives

use a quest variable

use a quest variable Fixed swamp vapor condensor event second wave, as Stryders do not attack, swapped to Komodo.

Added minimum distance culling to fur shader, brown bear armour fur strands should no longer obstruct vision when using a hunting rifle

Further increased the long load detection timer as it is still returning false positives

Fixed issue where frozen movement logging would be fired off for players on the server other than the local player

