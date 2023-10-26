Halloween Event in Wild Terra Online!

Cursed trees have begun to grow in the world, which can be decorated with Jack-O-Lanterns. Defeat the monsters that appear and receive a unique reward. Wild Pumpkins have also started to grow, so be careful when gathering them. A Headless Guard has appeared in the Corrupted Lands; defeating him will not be so easy, so call your friends and prepare for battle. If you still manage to defeat him, then you will have a chance to receive unique types of armor and the Headless Guard's Fire Horse mount, as well as other, no less interesting items. You can plant a House Cursed Tree Sprout in your dominium, and if you take care of it, it can grow into a House Halloween Tree. If you decorate this tree with Jack O'Lanterns, it will remove all curses and you will get the unique Jack's Protection effect. Complete quests, collect cursed brains and exchange them for unique and rare event rewards through the auction!

What's new in this event:

A new universal currency “Cursed Brains”, for which you can buy items at the auction, create items, and also trade with other players. Important! After the event ends, the currency will disappear, so be sure to spend it!

During the event, when crafting items with the Master's Mark, you can receive unique cursed bonuses.

The chain of unique quests for the event has been expanded; for complete you will receive the new title “Sinister”.

Added over 20 new daily quests for this event, you will be given one quest every day.

Added 6 new portraits for characters.

Added a new unique witch cloak.

Added a new item - Stick for trick, with its help you can break Evil pumpkins and take loot from Candy thief.

New objects have been added - Evil pumpkin*, look for them in the Disputed Lands.

Added a new mob - Candy thief*, try to catch up with him and take the loot.

Added a new unique boss “Cursed witch”, she is very insidious and dangerous, try to defeat her to get unique items.

Added 4 new decors - “Enchanted pumpkins”, these are unique plants that change their appearance depending on the time of year.

*These objects only take damage from Stick for trick.

The event will last until November 07, 2023

Other changes and fixes: