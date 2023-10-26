v1.4 Beta Release Change Log

[v1.4 Beta]

Changes

[Main Menu]: Changed the music that loops in the main menu.

[Terrain]: Improved algorithms for terrain brush modification (painting and changing terrain height).

[Terrain]: Default opacity for raise/lower terrain tool changed from 0 to 0.5.

Known Issues

[Decoration]: Warp Tunnel is able to be pushed around the sandbox using another Warp Tunnel after it is placed.

[Terrain]: Unable to undo/redo terrain changes.

[VR]: Game required restart after initializing VR to work in VR mode. Make sure that headset is connected when game is started.

[VR]: Minimap not displaying as a circle when in VR mode.

[UI]: Scroll Menu UI can be interacted with while moving decorations.

[Sandbox]: Trick-Or-Treat locations unable to be moved once placed.

[Sandbox]: Decorations rotation and scale are unable to be changed after they are placed.

[Freeplay Mode]: Limited ambient music and skyboxes available.

[UI]: Incomplete help information window. Most features are not described.

[UI]: Terrain modification UI often gets in the way of editing the terrain.

[Sandbox]: Not enough example sandboxes built into the game.

[Online]: No online cloud for the community to share their creations.

Bugs Fixed

[Sandbox]: Game crashes when clicking the "Decorations" button.

[Sandbox]: Decoration immediately opens the movement gimble after it has been placed.

[Sandbox]: When loading from one sandbox into another not all decorations are cleared before the new sandbox is loaded.

[Settings]: Game freezing when applying or canceling settings menu.

[Settings]: Changed default setting for "show mini-map" to true.

[Settings]: Settings are reset to default each time the game is started.

[Settings]: After changing the audio settings in the main menu, the music stops playing.

[Settings]: Changing sandbox save location may result in existing sandboxes being deleted.

[Settings]: Changing save or screenshot location will move every file in the folder including non HDS data files.

[Sounds]: Sound effects still play even when audio settings are at 0% volume.

[UI]: Help window pages become invisible while flipping through pages already visited.

[Freeplay Mode]: Minimap camera changed from perspective view to orthographic.

[Freeplay Mode]: Candy doesn't always fall when spawned from trick or treat locations.

[Freeplay Mode]: Trick-Or-Treat locations will occasionally drop more than 1 candy.

[Freeplay Mode]: Uncollected candies aren't destroyed when switching back to Sandbox mode.

[Terrain]: When modifying the terrain close to the edge it breaks the terrain editor.

[Terrain]: Decorations dont update their position when the terrain height under them is changed.

[Decoration]: SoundFX on Outhouse not playing correctly.

Features Added

[Stickers]: New sticker collection mechanic added to the game.

[Achievement]: Added 5 new achievements related to sticker collection.

[Freeplay Mode]: Zoom in/out with elevation change added to minimap camera.

[Main Menu]: Achievement window accessed from Main Menu toolbar.

[UI]: Random Halloween fun facts added to the loading screen.

[UI]: New Help Window information added for: Undo/Redo, Clearing Sandbox, Ambient Skybox, and Object Visibility.