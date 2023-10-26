- fixed the crash that happened when destructing a building in v0.4.1
- destructing buildings that hold items now also drop those items.
- destructing buildings now drop only half of their original construction cost instead of all. this is for a large part to counter the exploit where you can destruct and reconstruct 2 torches infinitely to explore the entire island.
Mistward update for 26 October 2023
v0.4.2 (hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
