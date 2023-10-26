 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mistward update for 26 October 2023

v0.4.2 (hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 12541611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the crash that happened when destructing a building in v0.4.1
  • destructing buildings that hold items now also drop those items.
  • destructing buildings now drop only half of their original construction cost instead of all. this is for a large part to counter the exploit where you can destruct and reconstruct 2 torches infinitely to explore the entire island.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618091 Depot 2618091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link