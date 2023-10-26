 Skip to content

Survival Nation update for 26 October 2023

Halloween in Survival Nation! 🦇🎃

Survival Nation update for 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you ready for Halloween? 🦇🎃 👻

Be sure to be, as it’s already come to Survival Nation. Grab the special hats and watch out for bats at night. 🦇

