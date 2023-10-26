Game Update | 0.23.10.26:2188

Gear up, anglers! 🎣

Guess what's splashing in? 🎃 The Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Halloween Event is kicking off today! Ready to dive into some spooky angling vibes? We've got a special edition of the Jackson map lined up for you with some rad in-game loot up for grabs. And if you think that's where the fun stops, think again!

CHANGELOG

Game version: 0.23.10.26:2188

New:

Jackson National Park: Halloween (Time limited) Fixes:

Fixed objects LOD (level of detail)

Other:

Improved quality of objects (related to LOD)

Halloween Event Details

As last year, we're introducing a haunted "Jackson National Park" map. It's a separate from our classic Jackson Park, because - we get it, not all anglers are into the creepy-crawly stuff. This map's decked out with special visuals, eerie sounds, and yeah, a few things to send a chill down your spine. At the heart of it, it's all about the fishing, right? And to spice things up, we've dropped a Zombie Bass fish in there. Catch it, and you might get some epic rewards!

Plus, there are two super achievements waiting for you. What are they? Well... you'll have to dive in and find out. 😉You can read more about Halloween Event > HERE < .

Event Ends: November 18 at 11:59 PM (CEST)

Ps. All Zombie Bass has a special XP/Cash boost. So besides catching this awful fish for a reward, you also get a huge boost! So if you are looking for a place where you can level up fast - this will be a great place!

Ps2. We will release the beta a bit late but it will contain more features: a new audio system, a new saves system + sandbox mode.

Tight lines and happy haunting! 🎣

👻