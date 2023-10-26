 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond the Wall update for 26 October 2023

Update to version 2.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12541393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extra acorn bug fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2290011 Depot 2290011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2290012 Depot 2290012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2290013 Depot 2290013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link