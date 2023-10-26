= Angel Legion = New Server Notice: Server 49

Dear commanders, the new server S49 will be launched on October 27, 2023.

New Server Opening Time

October 27, 2023(Friday) at 18:00 PM(UTC/GMT+8)

New Server Event

Blessing of Valkyrie

Commanders can use Star Dollar to purchase the God of War serial package, which contains S Equipment-Master Sets, special fashion Dragonborn and White Secretary, rare S angel related to the unique scythe (AOE) - Valkyrie Gene*200.

TIPS: When purchase the God of War serial package, you need to purchase the previous level to unlock the next level.

New Server S Hero Recruit Rate UP

Rate Up Hero: Valkyrie

Valkyrie, one of the Three Goddesses of War, is known as the most powerful Angel Hunter of the Star Alliance. Attack all enemies with a chance to carry out an additional round. When she appears on the battlefield, it often means that this battle is going to be a massacre. So it’s best not to provoke her! Commanders, if there is a Goddess of War to fight for us, our adventure will be easy and fun!

New Server Time-limited Recruit Mission

Commanders in new server come and get massive rewards by completing specified number of Adv. Recruit!