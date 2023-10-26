Repair and optimization



Fixed a BUG where the pedigree effect was replaced abnormally after pedigree progression. Fixed a BUG where the information displayed abnormally in the Mystic Fusion popup window. The hero base in the field was optimized to prevent stutters caused by abnormal file reading. The auction house has added four new statues of sacred beasts. Only building components that reduce building maintenance costs by 30% can be assembled at one time. Adjusted the unlocking position and conditions of ginseng wine in the technology. Added acceleration and pause functions.

There will also be a content update for this release. (The 1.1 version of the pie will be completed, of course, the optimizations and bugs will not stop)

Next, we will start to produce the content of the next version. Tomorrow's update will be accompanied by a questionnaire. We hope that everyone can write the desired gameplay and optimization in the questionnaire to help us better optimize the game.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com