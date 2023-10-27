Update 0.0.5

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Added bots
- Bot players have been added to allow for solo play
- If there are not enough players in a room, bots(AI) will automatically join the vacant spots.
- The bot will act on its own depending on the situation during the match and will prioritize combat by default.
- On defense, if there are no players in the team, the bot will set the bounty itself.
- Battles with bots can also be used to progress in missions
- Other improvements and bug fixes
- Changed the helmet design for the Welder character
- Optimizations to improve framing
- Fixed gunshot sounds for 2 weapons
- Changes to the office map shape
- Game Nights related UI removed from the lobby
