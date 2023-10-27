 Skip to content

Bounty City update for 27 October 2023

Update 0.0.5

Build 12541301

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added bots
  • Bot players have been added to allow for solo play
  • If there are not enough players in a room, bots(AI) will automatically join the vacant spots.
  • The bot will act on its own depending on the situation during the match and will prioritize combat by default.
  • On defense, if there are no players in the team, the bot will set the bounty itself.
  • Battles with bots can also be used to progress in missions
  1. Other improvements and bug fixes
  • Changed the helmet design for the Welder character
  • Optimizations to improve framing
  • Fixed gunshot sounds for 2 weapons
  • Changes to the office map shape
  • Game Nights related UI removed from the lobby

