Home Sweet Home : Online update for 26 October 2023

Midnight Treasure

Share · View all patches · Build 12541170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to experience the most enjoyable festival.
This Halloween, come join us in the search for 'Glowing Pumpkins'
to receive a special item.

After the player opens the 'Glowing Pumpkins,'
the reward items will be added to the inventory immediately.
Whoever gets them, don't forget to capture a picture to show off to Verona.

📣 The list of maps where players will encounter the 'Glowing Pumpkins':

  • Car Junkyard
  • Mangrove
  • Whistledown Mansion

✨ Prizes:

  • Spooky Cape accessory

📍 Event Terms and Conditions:

  • Every player can find the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only within the designated stages.
  • Each player can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only once throughout the event.
  • After opening the 'Glowing Pumpkins' and receiving the items, the 'Glowing Pumpkins' will disappear from the map.
  • Players in the same match may see the 'Glowing Pumpkins' at the same or different locations.
  • Both Warden and Visitor players can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins'.

📅 Event Duration:
October 26th, 2023 - November 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT+7)

Changed files in this update

