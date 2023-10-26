Midnight Treasure

Get ready to experience the most enjoyable festival.
This Halloween, come join us in the search for 'Glowing Pumpkins'
to receive a special item.
After the player opens the 'Glowing Pumpkins,'
the reward items will be added to the inventory immediately.
Whoever gets them, don't forget to capture a picture to show off to Verona.
📣 The list of maps where players will encounter the 'Glowing Pumpkins':
- Car Junkyard
- Mangrove
- Whistledown Mansion
✨ Prizes:
- Spooky Cape accessory
📍 Event Terms and Conditions:
- Every player can find the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only within the designated stages.
- Each player can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only once throughout the event.
- After opening the 'Glowing Pumpkins' and receiving the items, the 'Glowing Pumpkins' will disappear from the map.
- Players in the same match may see the 'Glowing Pumpkins' at the same or different locations.
- Both Warden and Visitor players can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins'.
📅 Event Duration:
October 26th, 2023 - November 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT+7)
