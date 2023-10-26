Midnight Treasure

Get ready to experience the most enjoyable festival.

This Halloween, come join us in the search for 'Glowing Pumpkins'

to receive a special item.

After the player opens the 'Glowing Pumpkins,'

the reward items will be added to the inventory immediately.

Whoever gets them, don't forget to capture a picture to show off to Verona.

📣 The list of maps where players will encounter the 'Glowing Pumpkins':

Car Junkyard

Mangrove

Whistledown Mansion

✨ Prizes:

Spooky Cape accessory

📍 Event Terms and Conditions:

Every player can find the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only within the designated stages.

Each player can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins' only once throughout the event.

After opening the 'Glowing Pumpkins' and receiving the items, the 'Glowing Pumpkins' will disappear from the map.

Players in the same match may see the 'Glowing Pumpkins' at the same or different locations.

Both Warden and Visitor players can open the 'Glowing Pumpkins'.

📅 Event Duration:

October 26th, 2023 - November 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT+7)