 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undeadly update for 26 October 2023

Update #16 - Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 12541102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

I'm excited to release an update that focuses on extending the melee system by adding new status effects and new weapons.

Let's dive in!

[Game] Melee Extensions

[table]
[tr]
[th]Status[/th]
[th]Description[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Stun - Zombies that are stunned cannot move. Blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to stun.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Decapitation - When attacking a zombie with a headshot, there is a chance the zombie will be decapitated. Bladed weapons are most suited to this task.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Kneecapping - A zombie that is kneecapped will instantly become a crawler regardless of remaining health. Some blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to kneecap zombies.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

[Equipment] New Weapons

Three new weapons have been added. Check them out!

[Balance] Weapon Rebalances

Existing melee weapons have had decapitation and kneecapping chances added where applicable. Some weapons have been tuned.

[table]
[tr]
[th]Weapon[/th]
[th]Changes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Axe[/td]
[td]Decapitation => 70%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bat (wire)[/td]
[td]Damage [80-115] to [80-105]
Stun => 40%
Kneecap => 30%
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Crowbar[/td]
[td]Stun => 30%
Kneecap => 15%
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Machete[/td]
[td]Bleed 40% => 30%
Decapitation => 25%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spear[/td]
[td]Stun => 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]FAL[/td]
[td]Headshot 60% => 62%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mosin[/td]
[td]Headshot 62% => 61%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]M700s[/td]
[td]Headshot 62% => 63%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Patch Notes

  • [Game] Passive zombies will no longer open doors.

  • [Game] Added doors to the survivor base.

  • [Input] You can now drag-pan the game camera by holding the middle mouse button and moving the mouse. Link

    • You can invert the movement in the options menu under 'Options => Controls => Invert Camera Drag-Pan'
    • You can adjust the sensitivity under 'Options => Controls => Camera Drag-Pan Sensitivity'

  • [Quality of Life] Weapon information screens such as in the inventory or weapon crafter now display chances for decapitation, kneecapping and base headshot values for applicable weapons.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying would not revert the number of times studied.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying after pausing would not remove the paused session.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where the time dial would occasionally be stuck on the screen.

  • [Bug] Fixed a regression where grenade explosions had stopped interacting with physics objects.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where rebinding an input action using a controller would fail in some cases.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where scrolling during the rebinding operation would break the timeout.

As always, be sure to drop any feedback in the Discord server or the in game feedback tool.

I appreciate your time and attention!

Thanks, ːsteamthumbsupː
Ryan

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646071 Depot 1646071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link