Update #16 - Halloween

Hi there!
I'm excited to release an update that focuses on extending the melee system by adding new status effects and new weapons.
Let's dive in!
[Game] Melee Extensions
[table]
[tr]
[th]Status[/th]
[th]Description[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Stun - Zombies that are stunned cannot move. Blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to stun.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Decapitation - When attacking a zombie with a headshot, there is a chance the zombie will be decapitated. Bladed weapons are most suited to this task.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Kneecapping - A zombie that is kneecapped will instantly become a crawler regardless of remaining health. Some blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to kneecap zombies.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
[Equipment] New Weapons
Three new weapons have been added. Check them out!
[Balance] Weapon Rebalances
Existing melee weapons have had decapitation and kneecapping chances added where applicable. Some weapons have been tuned.
[table]
[tr]
[th]Weapon[/th]
[th]Changes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Axe[/td]
[td]Decapitation => 70%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bat (wire)[/td]
[td]Damage [80-115] to [80-105]
Stun => 40%
Kneecap => 30%
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Crowbar[/td]
[td]Stun => 30%
Kneecap => 15%
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Machete[/td]
[td]Bleed 40% => 30%
Decapitation => 25%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Spear[/td]
[td]Stun => 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]FAL[/td]
[td]Headshot 60% => 62%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mosin[/td]
[td]Headshot 62% => 61%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]M700s[/td]
[td]Headshot 62% => 63%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Patch Notes
-
[Game] Passive zombies will no longer open doors.
-
[Game] Added doors to the survivor base.
-
[Input] You can now drag-pan the game camera by holding the middle mouse button and moving the mouse. Link
- You can invert the movement in the options menu under 'Options => Controls => Invert Camera Drag-Pan'
- You can adjust the sensitivity under 'Options => Controls => Camera Drag-Pan Sensitivity'
-
[Quality of Life] Weapon information screens such as in the inventory or weapon crafter now display chances for decapitation, kneecapping and base headshot values for applicable weapons.
-
[Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying would not revert the number of times studied.
-
[Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying after pausing would not remove the paused session.
-
[Bug] Fixed a bug where the time dial would occasionally be stuck on the screen.
-
[Bug] Fixed a regression where grenade explosions had stopped interacting with physics objects.
-
[Bug] Fixed a bug where rebinding an input action using a controller would fail in some cases.
-
[Bug] Fixed a bug where scrolling during the rebinding operation would break the timeout.
As always, be sure to drop any feedback in the Discord server or the in game feedback tool.
I appreciate your time and attention!
Thanks, ːsteamthumbsupː
Ryan
