Update #16 - Halloween

Hi there!

I'm excited to release an update that focuses on extending the melee system by adding new status effects and new weapons.

Let's dive in!

[Game] Melee Extensions

[table]

[tr]

[th]Status[/th]

[th]Description[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Stun - Zombies that are stunned cannot move. Blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to stun.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Decapitation - When attacking a zombie with a headshot, there is a chance the zombie will be decapitated. Bladed weapons are most suited to this task.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Kneecapping - A zombie that is kneecapped will instantly become a crawler regardless of remaining health. Some blunt melee weapons have a moderate chance to kneecap zombies.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[Equipment] New Weapons

Three new weapons have been added. Check them out!

[Balance] Weapon Rebalances

Existing melee weapons have had decapitation and kneecapping chances added where applicable. Some weapons have been tuned.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Weapon[/th]

[th]Changes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Axe[/td]

[td]Decapitation => 70%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bat (wire)[/td]

[td]Damage [80-115] to [80-105]

Stun => 40%

Kneecap => 30%

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Crowbar[/td]

[td]Stun => 30%

Kneecap => 15%

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Machete[/td]

[td]Bleed 40% => 30%

Decapitation => 25%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Spear[/td]

[td]Stun => 20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]FAL[/td]

[td]Headshot 60% => 62%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mosin[/td]

[td]Headshot 62% => 61%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]M700s[/td]

[td]Headshot 62% => 63%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Patch Notes

[Game] Passive zombies will no longer open doors.

[Game] Added doors to the survivor base.

[Input] You can now drag-pan the game camera by holding the middle mouse button and moving the mouse. Link You can invert the movement in the options menu under 'Options => Controls => Invert Camera Drag-Pan' You can adjust the sensitivity under 'Options => Controls => Camera Drag-Pan Sensitivity'

[Quality of Life] Weapon information screens such as in the inventory or weapon crafter now display chances for decapitation, kneecapping and base headshot values for applicable weapons.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying would not revert the number of times studied.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling studying after pausing would not remove the paused session.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where the time dial would occasionally be stuck on the screen.

[Bug] Fixed a regression where grenade explosions had stopped interacting with physics objects.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where rebinding an input action using a controller would fail in some cases.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where scrolling during the rebinding operation would break the timeout.

As always, be sure to drop any feedback in the Discord server or the in game feedback tool.

I appreciate your time and attention!

Thanks, ːsteamthumbsupː

Ryan