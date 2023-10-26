 Skip to content

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version update for 26 October 2023

How to install the DLCs

Share · View all patches · Build 12541081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to install the DLCs

Disclaimers

  • Currently, there is a known issue where users are unable to install the DLC when selecting the "Download" button from within the game.
    This "Download" button will be removed in a future update.

  • Make sure that you close the game app before installing/uninstalling the DLC.
    Make sure to also wait until the install/uninstall is complete before launching the game app.

  • The list of DLCs that are available will vary depending on which regional version of the game you own. The screenshot displayed in these instructions are based on the European regional version. The details can be found in the DLC section of your Steam Client.

  • Go to your Library from within the Steam Client and select "METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version"

  • Right click and select "Properties"

  • Go to the DLC section, select the DLC that you would like to install, and deselect the ones you don't want to install.

    This setting can be changed at any point in time.

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 12541081
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2131651 Depot 2131651
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2131652 Depot 2131652
