How to install the DLCs

Currently, there is a known issue where users are unable to install the DLC when selecting the "Download" button from within the game.

This "Download" button will be removed in a future update.

Make sure that you close the game app before installing/uninstalling the DLC.

Make sure to also wait until the install/uninstall is complete before launching the game app.

The list of DLCs that are available will vary depending on which regional version of the game you own. The screenshot displayed in these instructions are based on the European regional version. The details can be found in the DLC section of your Steam Client.

Go to your Library from within the Steam Client and select "METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version"



Right click and select "Properties"

