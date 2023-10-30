 Skip to content

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Hadou update for 30 October 2023

10/30更新内容

Build 12541055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【1.03.07】
◆領土などを選択した際、領土内の所属一門の遊撃・待伏している部隊数を表示する機能を追加
◆装備品の強化画面において、すべての装備品が表示されるよう修正
◆「人材」＞「交流」タブで、武将が表示されない不具合の修正
◆その他、アプリの安定化や不具合の修正

