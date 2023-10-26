 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 26 October 2023

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》等级图标异常、换线卡顿修复公告

Share · View all patches · Build 12540949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

10月25日维护后出现的等级经验扩展图标异常和换线卡顿问题已经修复完毕，请大家重新启动登录器并更新游戏至最新版本后体验。
Steam端最新版本号：12538231
VFUN端最新版本号：20593
感谢您的理解与支持！

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2023年10月26日

Changed files in this update

R2Beat Content Depot 1630281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link