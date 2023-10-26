《R2Beat：音速觉醒》等级图标异常、换线卡顿修复公告

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
10月25日维护后出现的等级经验扩展图标异常和换线卡顿问题已经修复完毕，请大家重新启动登录器并更新游戏至最新版本后体验。
Steam端最新版本号：12538231
VFUN端最新版本号：20593
感谢您的理解与支持！
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2023年10月26日
