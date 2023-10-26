Early Access Ver 0.1.2 Patch Notes

Patch Highlights

Balancing for Lee, A.T.A.C.R, Crystal and Redeye

Performance optimization

General UI improvements

Bug fixes

Card Balancing

Lee - The Dragon Master

Lee is a master of the dragon arts, with a unique fighting style that emphasizes his flexibility in combat with many tools and mechanics in his arsenal. However it is apparent that in multiplayer, although he has many tools, Lee is often struggling to balance between using his Action Points to attack, or defend. This causes a string of inconsistencies and underwhelming gameplay as the power of his upper and lower strikes come from playing consecutive attacks but he is unable to do that if he has no remaining actions due to blocking. We have adjusted the cost of 3 reaction cards in his deck to make him more versatile and agile towards his other fellow champions.

Deflect

Action Point Cost : 1 > 0

Momentum Increase : 1 > 0

Deflect X

Block Value : 4 > 3

Action Point Cost : 1 > 0

Momentum Increase : 1 > 0

Elbow Block

Added New Text : Increase your Action Point by 1.

Elbow Block X

Added New Text : Increase your Action Point by 1.

Best Defense

Action Point Cost : 2 > 0

Momentum Increase : 1 > 0

Momentum Cost : 0 < 1

Best Defense X

Action Point Cost : 2 > 0

Momentum Increase : 1 > 0

Momentum Cost : 0 < 1

Redeye the Werewolf

The angry werewolf of the night is a strong menace with his ability to frenzy and launch a barrage of damage boosted attacks whilst having big tempo swings with Leech abilities. However, the power of this monster has a heavy reliance on his turn 1 and whether or not he can start building up Bloodlust. A bad turn one and opening hand can be detrimental to the rest of the match as his deck just can’t run properly when he is controlled with initiative. We have decided to make 2 adjustments that revolve around the consistency of building Bloodlust in order to improve his gameplay experience against other champions in PVP.

Lash Out

Added new text : If you have taken damage this turn, damage is increased by 1.

Lash Out X

Removed : If your opponent is already Bleeding, increase your attack damage by 1 for the rest of the game.

Added new text : If you have taken damage this turn, increase your attack damage by 1 until the end of turn.

Uncontrolled Aggression

Reaction Type : Block < Brace

Block Value : 6 > 4

Speed Value : 2 < *

Uncontrolled Aggression X

Reaction Type : Block < Brace

Block Value : 7 > 5

Speed Value : 2 < *

Text Change : The damage of your next attack this turn is increased by 8 and its speed is increased by 2 > The damage of your next attack this turn is increased by 4 and its speed is increased by 1

A.T.A.C.R All Terrain Armored Combat Robot

From the data and feedback received from the first week of launch, it is evident that our cute and destructive robot needs a cooldown. With explosive firepower and a consistent tempo, it can often be hard to counter or comeback from a fight against an A.T.A.C.R that had a good opening hand. We toned down the long lasting effects of Crippling Volley and lowered the attack damage of B.F.M as the first step. We will continue to be on the lookout for our metal friend and further balancing may come in future balance patches.

Crippling Volley

Text Change : The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 for the rest of the game > The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 until the end of turn.

Crippling Volley X

Text Change : The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 for the rest of the game > The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 until the end of turn.

B.F.M

Attack damage : 27 > 24

B.F.M X

Attack damage : 27 > 24

Crystal the Ice Faerie

Frozen is a core mechanic of Crystal and acts as an important piece to her puzzle for her survivability and set up. Without frozen, Crystal would take too long to set up and her power cannot compete in a game between opponents of equal health. However we recognise the frustration and hopelessness when up against her, especially if her game plan is to slowly and consistently lock you down. This pacing and continued lock is not what her playstyle intends to promote therefore we adjusted the mana cost of her most reliable Frozen card to reduce the viability of locking down your opponent for multiple turns in the early game.

Deep Freeze

Mana cost : 2 < 3

Deep Freeze X

Mana cost : 2 < 3





General Updates

Improved Objective and Achievement Menu UI display

Improved the notification display of claimable rewards

Bug Fixes