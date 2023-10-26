Early Access Ver 0.1.2 Patch Notes

Patch Highlights
- Balancing for Lee, A.T.A.C.R, Crystal and Redeye
- Performance optimization
- General UI improvements
- Bug fixes
Card Balancing
Lee - The Dragon Master
Lee is a master of the dragon arts, with a unique fighting style that emphasizes his flexibility in combat with many tools and mechanics in his arsenal. However it is apparent that in multiplayer, although he has many tools, Lee is often struggling to balance between using his Action Points to attack, or defend. This causes a string of inconsistencies and underwhelming gameplay as the power of his upper and lower strikes come from playing consecutive attacks but he is unable to do that if he has no remaining actions due to blocking. We have adjusted the cost of 3 reaction cards in his deck to make him more versatile and agile towards his other fellow champions.
Deflect
Action Point Cost : 1 > 0
Momentum Increase : 1 > 0
Deflect X
Block Value : 4 > 3
Action Point Cost : 1 > 0
Momentum Increase : 1 > 0
Elbow Block
Added New Text : Increase your Action Point by 1.
Elbow Block X
Added New Text : Increase your Action Point by 1.
Best Defense
Action Point Cost : 2 > 0
Momentum Increase : 1 > 0
Momentum Cost : 0 < 1
Best Defense X
Action Point Cost : 2 > 0
Momentum Increase : 1 > 0
Momentum Cost : 0 < 1
Redeye the Werewolf
The angry werewolf of the night is a strong menace with his ability to frenzy and launch a barrage of damage boosted attacks whilst having big tempo swings with Leech abilities. However, the power of this monster has a heavy reliance on his turn 1 and whether or not he can start building up Bloodlust. A bad turn one and opening hand can be detrimental to the rest of the match as his deck just can’t run properly when he is controlled with initiative. We have decided to make 2 adjustments that revolve around the consistency of building Bloodlust in order to improve his gameplay experience against other champions in PVP.
Lash Out
Added new text : If you have taken damage this turn, damage is increased by 1.
Lash Out X
Removed : If your opponent is already Bleeding, increase your attack damage by 1 for the rest of the game.
Added new text : If you have taken damage this turn, increase your attack damage by 1 until the end of turn.
Uncontrolled Aggression
Reaction Type : Block < Brace
Block Value : 6 > 4
Speed Value : 2 < *
Uncontrolled Aggression X
Reaction Type : Block < Brace
Block Value : 7 > 5
Speed Value : 2 < *
Text Change : The damage of your next attack this turn is increased by 8 and its speed is increased by 2 > The damage of your next attack this turn is increased by 4 and its speed is increased by 1
A.T.A.C.R All Terrain Armored Combat Robot
From the data and feedback received from the first week of launch, it is evident that our cute and destructive robot needs a cooldown. With explosive firepower and a consistent tempo, it can often be hard to counter or comeback from a fight against an A.T.A.C.R that had a good opening hand. We toned down the long lasting effects of Crippling Volley and lowered the attack damage of B.F.M as the first step. We will continue to be on the lookout for our metal friend and further balancing may come in future balance patches.
Crippling Volley
Text Change : The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 for the rest of the game > The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 until the end of turn.
Crippling Volley X
Text Change : The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 for the rest of the game > The speed of your opponents attacks is decreased by 1 until the end of turn.
B.F.M
Attack damage : 27 > 24
B.F.M X
Attack damage : 27 > 24
Crystal the Ice Faerie
Frozen is a core mechanic of Crystal and acts as an important piece to her puzzle for her survivability and set up. Without frozen, Crystal would take too long to set up and her power cannot compete in a game between opponents of equal health. However we recognise the frustration and hopelessness when up against her, especially if her game plan is to slowly and consistently lock you down. This pacing and continued lock is not what her playstyle intends to promote therefore we adjusted the mana cost of her most reliable Frozen card to reduce the viability of locking down your opponent for multiple turns in the early game.
Deep Freeze
Mana cost : 2 < 3
Deep Freeze X
Mana cost : 2 < 3
General Updates
- Improved Objective and Achievement Menu UI display
- Improved the notification display of claimable rewards
Bug Fixes
- Resolved a bug with Nano Shield in default mode
- Resolved a bug with Single Use and Ally cards interacting with Void Shields being allowed to be returned to hand at the end of turn
- Certain End Game Fight Stats have been tuned and debugged
- Rectified Tori’s Character Achievement ‘The Blessed’ to count according to the description instead of gaining an Blessing
- Resolved a bug regarding character achievement completions
- Resolved a bug with the player achievement ‘The Undefeated Champ’ where if you buy back lives from the shop within a run, it would still count as no deaths.
- Fixed a bug that caused a conflict with the Founder’s pack character level bonuses and the Total Character Level Achievement
