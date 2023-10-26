TOTAL WAR: PHARAOH – PATCH 1.0.1

Greetings!

We've just rolled out Patch 1.0.1 for Total War: PHARAOH! We’ve been so excited to see people connect with the late Bronze Age. Now that the release of the game is behind us, we are focusing our energy on supporting and expanding it. We hope that you’re enjoying the game as much as we’re enjoying hearing about your experiences amidst the war-ravaged dunes of Egypt. This first patch is full of quality-of-life improvements that should make your ascendancy to the throne that bit slicker!

Here are a few of the highlights of what’s included in Patch 1.0.1:

CAMPAIGN

The Province panel no longer shows effects from regions that do not belong to the player.

Added confirmation dialogue when the Commands button is pressed.

Fixed a bug where Thutmose’s reinforcement army doesn’t spawn when the target settlement sallies out.

Fixed an issue where a General’s portrait in the Recruitment panel differed from his portrait once recruited.

BATTLE

Armour will now degrade at a much slower rate than before. Plus, there is a greater difference in how fast the different qualities of armour degrade.

Slingers will no longer have access to flaming projectiles – Maat has been restored! We also applied balancing changes to several unit types, notably chariots and archers, following community feedback.

Capturing all victory points in a settlement at the same time will no longer grant instant victory – it will instead now increase the rate at which the defenders lose morale.

Reinforcements or additional armies can now properly be selected on the post-battle screen for performance inspection.

The AI will now sally out from its positions in minor settlements less often when facing a superior enemy.

The AI should now handle ranged units better - there will no longer be cases where it deliberately sends them into melee when shooting is more viable.

Fixed several desync issues in Multiplayer.

Read the full patch notes here:

[PATCH 1.0.1 FULL PATCH NOTES](https://community.creative-assembly.com/total-war/total-war-pharaoh/forums/21-patch-notes-amp-announcements/threads/580-total-war-pharaoh-patch-1-0-1-26-10-2023?page=1#post-4266 style=button)

Player feedback is the best weapon which we have to fight bugs and figure out how best to go about improving Total War: PHARAOH. You can reach out to us and let us know about your experience with the game in the following ways:

See you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team