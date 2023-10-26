Warm up your drills, Episode 2 is here!

Patience pays off, as the day we all have been waiting for is here – continue your adventures in Supplice as Episode 2 releases today!

Whether it be that you’ve recently finished maps from Episode 1, or it’s rather been some time already, prepare yourself as the next episode is prettier than ever – all polished and enhanced just waiting for you to start yet another brutal affair. Five new maps, loaded with content and pixel perfect enviro, expand Zorah’s survival story and take you on a run from a new assembly of enemies.

As hordes of monsters are emerging from every corner, you might spot some new faces (or at least their equivalent) among them. Take, for example, Phlogis – his humanoid appearance might mislead you to prepare for some fistfight. Instead, this creature will attempt to get as close to you as possible – just to blow up in your face. Our other new opponent, a ghost called Vespur, is actually our melee master this time, as it floats around in the air. His huge upper limbs look like sharp blades, and so they serve this purpose. Talking about floating, Effluvium, despite its bubbly appearance, is a dangerous foe – a living gas emitter, so better be aware once you spot its vapors nearby.

Each level ends with a good old school intermission screens, in a nostalgic Doom vibe. They get more into the plot of Supplice’s world-saving story once you’ve cleared certain stages of the game.

All that and more waiting for you right now, so don’t waste any more time and jump back into the terraforming hell.

Best of luck,

Mekworx & Hyperstrange