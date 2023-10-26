Stories from the Outbreak 0.10.0 - Progression Rework!

Hey everyone!

The third major update of Stories from the Outbreak is now live!

The highlight of this update is a full rework of the in-run progression system (inspiration points, ability upgrades, character roles and more); other important changes include damage estimates for upcoming enemy attacks, remade & properly randomised second and third maps, a rework of the poison mechanic, a new alternate first boss fight, new enemies, events, backgrounds, rebalancing, and more!

If you want to learn more about why we decided to approach progression differently, you can read about the motivation in the previous installment of Dev Notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1968630/view/6043326076341570006

The next major update will focus on reworking some of the game's narrative systems, as well as including some new content.

Happy Halloween,

The Coldwild Games team

Full changelog