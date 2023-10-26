 Skip to content

Stumble Guys update for 26 October 2023

What’s new in version 0.59

Build 12540735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UFOMG! Check out the trilogy’s final map and show us how long can you survive in outer space
New feature unlocked: get your prize boxes now!
November Stumble Pass: check out all the new bubbly content and rewards we have in store for you
Server updates and general bug fixes

Changed depots in qa_test_2 branch

Stumble Guys Content (WIN) Depot 1677741
