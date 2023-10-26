S.P.A.T. 0.65

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

In the new update, we have prepared a bunch of fixes for you (already version 0.65, oh my... getting closer and closer to the release) and a new Halloween quest with a new Halloween monster 🎃. Meet Jack Torment. And while you're updating the game, let me tell you the story about Jack:

"In the town of Hollow's End, nestled between whispering woods and misty mountains, legends spoke of Jack Torment. Centuries ago, Jack was a revered guardian of the village, appointed to protect the town's sacred rituals that celebrated the thinning veil between worlds during All Hallows' Eve.

However, one fateful Halloween night, amidst a powerful ritual intended to strengthen the barrier between realms, something went horribly wrong. A coven of ambitious witches sought to harness the ritual's energy to gain power over time itself. But their greed disrupted the delicate balance of the ceremony.

The protective energies meant to shield the town instead fused with Jack, morphing him into a monstrous figure with a pumpkin for a head, glowing with the very essence of the spirit world. His once noble intent was twisted, consumed by the energies of the corrupted ritual, turning him into an entity hell-bent on breaching the barrier he once protected.

Each Halloween, as the veil between the worlds thins, Jack Torment rises, seeking souls to empower his goal of permanently melding the two realms and reigning over the resulting chaos. The town of Hollow's End stands as the primary battleground, where Jack's past as a guardian and his present as a tormentor clash, a grim reminder of the consequences of ambition and the thin line between protector and destroyer."

I hope you enjoyed this spooky story 👻, so now, on to the update:

CHANGELOG

Weapon

Additional horizontal recoil has been added to weapons for increased realism.

Reduced the chance of enemies being ignited by phosphorus bullets.

Increased drone speed and reduced its operational time from 180 seconds to 150.

Reduced brightness slightly on level 2 night vision; it was too bright.

Removed decals display on weapons and devices.

Fixed a bug where the radio tag rifle ammunition cannot be picked up.

Player

Fixed a bug with healing where healing stops or gets interrupted by a monster's hit.

Added markers above players.

Fixed a bug where a player sees the installation spot of equipment set by other players (like UV lamps or portable lights).

Monsters

A unique scream has been added for monsters when they detect a player.

Increased the spawn distance for monsters so their appearance isn't visible.

Monsters turn towards the player if he is close instead of standing still.

Killing a paranormal werewolf (with yellow eyes) grants 15 points.

Jack Torment knocks the player down.

Fixed a bug where you can't hit and destroy paranormal eyes.

Fixed a bug where the witch sometimes spawns inside the house at zero coordinates and doesn't move.

UI

Added the option to change language in settings.

Added the ability to adjust the y-axis in settings.

Added a drone icon in the selection menu.

Fixed a HUD bug where the assigned command wheel button does not display.

Fixed a bug where the distance to the enemy was not displayed in the drone widget.

Removed the digit translation in the item purchase window because the price number wasn't displayed.

In the multiplayer game menu, selecting game search automatically triggers a game search.

BUG FIXES