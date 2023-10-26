Handy improvements

We've received a ton of feedback during the first week of Early Access. Thank you! After the Modding and Melee update we focused on quality of life and visual improvements you requested and we could implement fast.
Below is the full list, next priority for now is ingame shop.
[VERSION 0.012]
- Inventory elements collisions improved to help avoid accidental category changes
- Abilities recharging effect updated for improved at a glance readability
- Abilities recharging sound added for no more glances needed
- Highlight effect on chests
- Mission bounties are now affected by currently selected difficulty - higher rewards on higher difficulties
- Key/Button indication for collecting items
- Mission 4 boss (Hongsoo extraction) - health increased
- Barrage buffed
- Thunderhawk Missiles nerfed
- Teleport effect added when bosses spawn Dreads
- Bug fixed - broken player movement after dashing into final boss arena
Changed files in this update