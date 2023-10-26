 Skip to content

QualityScaler update for 26 October 2023

QualityScaler 2.8

NEW

  • Added support for SAFMN AI architecture (https://github.com/sunny2109/SAFMN)
  • Lightweight AI architecture
  • Very high upscale quality
  • Does not support Half-precision
  • Two AI models ( SAFMNLx4, SAFMNLx4_Real )

BUGFIX/IMPROVEMENTS

  • Removed RealESRGAN, because it is very similar to BSRGANx4 in terms of quality and speed of upscale
  • Support for images and videos with special characters in path name
  • Updated exiftool to version 12.68
  • Lot of bugfixes and improvements
  • Updated dependencies

Virustotal

Changed files in this update

