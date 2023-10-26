QualityScaler 2.8

NEW
- Added support for SAFMN AI architecture (https://github.com/sunny2109/SAFMN)
- Lightweight AI architecture
- Very high upscale quality
- Does not support Half-precision
- Two AI models ( SAFMNLx4, SAFMNLx4_Real )
BUGFIX/IMPROVEMENTS
- Removed RealESRGAN, because it is very similar to BSRGANx4 in terms of quality and speed of upscale
- Support for images and videos with special characters in path name
- Updated exiftool to version 12.68
- Lot of bugfixes and improvements
- Updated dependencies
