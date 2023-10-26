 Skip to content

Sandy's Great Escape update for 26 October 2023

Patch note updates for 10/26/23 - v1.5

Sandy's Great Escape is 1 week old! Thank you to all our players, the community reception has been wonderful so far.
Just a small patch...

Level Changes

  • Various decoration / tileset visual fixes.

Features

  • Added achievement descriptions under achievement skin names in the skin select menu.

Other / Bug fixes

  • Achievement pop-ups last slightly longer now.
  • Fixed bug where Achievements would not trigger if Steam overlay was disabled.
  • Fixed bug where the rewind effect wouldn’t show when using the UI rewind button.
  • Fixed order of dictionary entries.
  • Now hiding mouse when using keyboard or gamepad controls.
  • Fixed bug where Sandy could bump into invisible objects when sliding ladders on ice.

