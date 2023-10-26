Patch note updates for 10/26/23 - v1.5

Sandy's Great Escape is 1 week old! Thank you to all our players, the community reception has been wonderful so far.
Just a small patch...
Level Changes
- Various decoration / tileset visual fixes.
Features
- Added achievement descriptions under achievement skin names in the skin select menu.
Other / Bug fixes
- Achievement pop-ups last slightly longer now.
- Fixed bug where Achievements would not trigger if Steam overlay was disabled.
- Fixed bug where the rewind effect wouldn’t show when using the UI rewind button.
- Fixed order of dictionary entries.
- Now hiding mouse when using keyboard or gamepad controls.
- Fixed bug where Sandy could bump into invisible objects when sliding ladders on ice.
