NecroCity update for 26 October 2023

Grab your Bundle! 📦

NecroCity update for 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buuut it's good to do it with friends! That's why we prepared some bundles 📦 for you with our friend's game.

With the bundle, you can increase your discount by over 25%! 🤯

Check out what we have prepared for you ⤵️

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31577/Necroland/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34072/Ship_Graveyard_City/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31671/Necro_Citizens/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31616/ShipCity/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31661/Project_NecroCity/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31618/Necro_Flipper/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31617/Necro_Car/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31614/Necro_Hotel/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31619/Necro_Police/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31615/Necro_Shelter/

Have fun!
NecroCity Team

