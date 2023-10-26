 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 26 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.21 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where notification messages would appear continuously when waking up from sleep.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where you could not move and time would pass quickly when using a sleeping bag.

