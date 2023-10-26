0.25.2 Hotfix

• Fixed missiles failing to launch after rearming as a client in multiplayer games

• Fixed cases of IR missiles not triggering the missile warning when fired from long range without radar coverage

• Fixed AI aircraft attempting to fire missiles at targets for which they don't have an accurate position

• Fixed bombing HUD showing true position of targets without current intel

• Fixed bombing HUD appearing upside down when beneath target

• Bombing HUD now stays vertically aligned with center of HUD

• Fixed cases of AI aircraft sometimes returning to base or ejecting without properly checking for nearby targets