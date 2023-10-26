 Skip to content

Nuclear Option update for 26 October 2023

0.25.2 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed missiles failing to launch after rearming as a client in multiplayer games
• Fixed cases of IR missiles not triggering the missile warning when fired from long range without radar coverage
• Fixed AI aircraft attempting to fire missiles at targets for which they don't have an accurate position
• Fixed bombing HUD showing true position of targets without current intel
• Fixed bombing HUD appearing upside down when beneath target
• Bombing HUD now stays vertically aligned with center of HUD
• Fixed cases of AI aircraft sometimes returning to base or ejecting without properly checking for nearby targets

