Build 12540317 · Last edited 26 October 2023

In update 1.1.511, the graphics type has been greatly redesigned, necessary for future updates.



Added outline effect (Can be turned off in the game settings).

Added improved smoke effect.

Improved car shader.

Improved physics of SUVs.

Added "look back", default button ["V" (Keyboard)/D-pad down (Gamepad)].

Motion blur effect is temporarily disabled.

Fixed minor bugs in car models.

Thank you all for your reviews and feedback, there will be more to come.