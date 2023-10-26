 Skip to content

Warhaven update for 26 October 2023

Server Update : 10/26(thu) 1:45 AM PDT

Warhaven update for 26 October 2023 · Build 12540208 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, this is Warhaven Team.
Please note that a no-maintenance patch has been processed.

■ Update Schedule

10/26(thu) 1:45 AM PDT

■ Update Details
  • Significantly increased the drop rate of "Pumpkin Head" from the Candy Exchange and Ghost Exchange.

✔ DEV Comment: Ranked Battles were added at the same time as the Souls dance event start date, which made the players spending a long time to matchup and earn rewards.
We shall do our best to make this an enjoyable event in the future events.

*We are preparing to provide additional 'Souldance Ghosts' for those who purchased 4 types of Souldance costume packages ('Spooky soulsdance costume Package') before this update, and we will provide details in a separate announcement.

  • Fixes an issue where bards are not attacked when they raise the stronghold flag.

  • Fixes the unlock condition for the Smoke weapon skin "Blessed Censer" showing the text error.
    Previous text displayed as(!Incorrect Reference Character String!) will be showing as "Redeeming Censer" after the update.

We will do our best to provide a best game experience.

Thank you.

