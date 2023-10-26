Update instructions for October 26th

Fixed the bug where "Nova" could sometimes not cause damage to close enemies.
Fixed the bug where chasing enemies were sometimes unable to enter the scene.
optimization:
In order to better perceive the change of the distance between the player and the "Time Core", the indicator arrow of the "Time Core" will now become clear as the distance from the "Time Core" shrinks.
The BGM of the BOSS battle will be more exciting and exciting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update