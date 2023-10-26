 Skip to content

Drift Survivor update for 26 October 2023

Update instructions for October 26th

Bug fixes:

  1. Fixed the bug where "Nova" could sometimes not cause damage to close enemies.
  2. Fixed the bug where chasing enemies were sometimes unable to enter the scene.

optimization:

  1. In order to better perceive the change of the distance between the player and the "Time Core", the indicator arrow of the "Time Core" will now become clear as the distance from the "Time Core" shrinks.
  2. The BGM of the BOSS battle will be more exciting and exciting.

