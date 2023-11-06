 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Europa Universalis IV update for 6 November 2023

Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12540185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build New Empires on Old Ground in EU4: King of Kings

As the Early Modern Age dawns, rising empires collide against faded glories. The divided lands of Persia hold great promise for any who can unite them. The imperial seat of Constantinople rules only the rump of a once mighty empire. The wealth of Egypt makes the Mamluk Sultanate an attractive target for enemies. Rise to the challenge of the ages in King of Kings, a new Immersion Pack for Europa Universalis IV, available now.

Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings adds even more historical flavor and alternate historical possibilities to Paradox’s celebrated grand strategy game, with a specific focus on the kingdoms and empires that challenged the Ottoman Empire in Asia and Africa. With hundreds of new missions and dozens of other changes, King of Kings is a substantial addition to Europa Universalis IV, a game that has been challenging amateur strategists and history buffs for over a decade.

Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings includes major updates for:

Persia

  • Use the influence of Persian art and culture to bring neighbouring kingdoms into your orbit.
  • Over 70 new National Missions
  • Unique mission choices depending on the state religion - Sunni, Shia or Zoroastrian - as well as Centers of Reformation and other ways to expand the faith.
  • New National Idea sets, unique Government Reforms and unique Estates and agendas.

Mamluk Egypt

  • Over 30 new National Missions
  • New Diplomatic options including exporting Egyptian grain and promoting the Hajj.
  • Unique Mamluk Government Reforms, Mercenary Companies and Estate Privileges.
  • Option to Westernize Egypt.

Byzantine Empire

  • Over 60 new National Missions
  • Unique Government Reforms and Estate Privileges
  • New Subject type - the Pronoia
  • Over 50 new Byzantine themed events and 10 new Decisions

There are also changes for:

  • Armenia and Georgia: Two Christian kingdoms, pinned between rising empires
  • Arabia and Yemen: Competing powers on the Arabian peninsula, guarding the holy sites of Islam and the trade routes to India.
  • Ardabil: A major seat of Iranian culture, and the origin state of modern Persia/Iran.
  • Aq Qoyunlu and Qara Qoyunlu: Turkmen middle powers resisting Ottoman expansion before the unification of Persia.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2502910/Immersion_Pack__Europa_Universalis_IV_King_of_Kings/

Changed files in this update

Europa Universalis IV: Base Game Depot 236851
  • Loading history…
EU4 PC Depot 236852
  • Loading history…
EU4 MAC Depot 236853
  • Loading history…
EU4 LINUX Depot 236854
  • Loading history…
Europa Universalis IV: Horsemen of the Crescent Unit Pack Depot 241361
  • Loading history…
Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense Content Pack (373150) Depot Depot 373150
  • Loading history…
Depot 2412251 Depot 2412251
  • Loading history…
Depot 2502910 Depot 2502910
  • Loading history…
Depot 2504220 Depot 2504220
  • Loading history…
Depot 2602580 Depot 2602580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link