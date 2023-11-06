Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings is Now Available!

Build New Empires on Old Ground in EU4: King of Kings

As the Early Modern Age dawns, rising empires collide against faded glories. The divided lands of Persia hold great promise for any who can unite them. The imperial seat of Constantinople rules only the rump of a once mighty empire. The wealth of Egypt makes the Mamluk Sultanate an attractive target for enemies. Rise to the challenge of the ages in King of Kings, a new Immersion Pack for Europa Universalis IV, available now.

Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings adds even more historical flavor and alternate historical possibilities to Paradox’s celebrated grand strategy game, with a specific focus on the kingdoms and empires that challenged the Ottoman Empire in Asia and Africa. With hundreds of new missions and dozens of other changes, King of Kings is a substantial addition to Europa Universalis IV, a game that has been challenging amateur strategists and history buffs for over a decade.

Europa Universalis IV: King of Kings includes major updates for:

Persia

Use the influence of Persian art and culture to bring neighbouring kingdoms into your orbit.

Over 70 new National Missions

Unique mission choices depending on the state religion - Sunni, Shia or Zoroastrian - as well as Centers of Reformation and other ways to expand the faith.

New National Idea sets, unique Government Reforms and unique Estates and agendas.

Mamluk Egypt

Over 30 new National Missions

New Diplomatic options including exporting Egyptian grain and promoting the Hajj.

Unique Mamluk Government Reforms, Mercenary Companies and Estate Privileges.

Option to Westernize Egypt.

Byzantine Empire

Over 60 new National Missions

Unique Government Reforms and Estate Privileges

New Subject type - the Pronoia

Over 50 new Byzantine themed events and 10 new Decisions

There are also changes for:

Armenia and Georgia: Two Christian kingdoms, pinned between rising empires

Two Christian kingdoms, pinned between rising empires Arabia and Yemen: Competing powers on the Arabian peninsula, guarding the holy sites of Islam and the trade routes to India.

Competing powers on the Arabian peninsula, guarding the holy sites of Islam and the trade routes to India. Ardabil: A major seat of Iranian culture, and the origin state of modern Persia/Iran.

A major seat of Iranian culture, and the origin state of modern Persia/Iran. Aq Qoyunlu and Qara Qoyunlu: Turkmen middle powers resisting Ottoman expansion before the unification of Persia.

