Take the plunge and discover some spectacular treasures from the depths of the ocean! Get the Ocean Depths Fortune Box between 26th October and 28th October (11 AM CEST respectively) and you could get your hands on the amazing Onyx Dragon title, underwater weapon skins, or one of many other treasures thought lost to the depths.

One of these fantastic surprises awaits:

Underwater Weapon Chest

Onyx Dragon (Title, 5% chance of extra attack)

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

Partner Skill Ticket (Single)

60x Cylloan Spring Water

80x Speaker

4x Tarot Card Game

30x Sealed Vessel

4x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

3x Wing Changer (Random)

Have fun!

The NosTale Team