NosTale update for 26 October 2023

The Ocean Depths Fortune Box

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Take the plunge and discover some spectacular treasures from the depths of the ocean! Get the Ocean Depths Fortune Box between 26th October and 28th October (11 AM CEST respectively) and you could get your hands on the amazing Onyx Dragon title, underwater weapon skins, or one of many other treasures thought lost to the depths.

One of these fantastic surprises awaits:

  • Underwater Weapon Chest
  • Onyx Dragon (Title, 5% chance of extra attack)
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • Partner Skill Ticket (Single)
  • 60x Cylloan Spring Water
  • 80x Speaker
  • 4x Tarot Card Game
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • 4x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 3x Wing Changer (Random)

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

