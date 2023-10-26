[Bug Fix] small critical bug fixing and some quick small improvements

Bug Fix
- fix some level type of zombie can not be generated bug
- fix when equiped with default primary weapon, we still give primary weapon, which is confusing currently
- fix cabage money colleciton ability is broken bug.
Balance
- slightly increase WoodBarrier's reload time change to 0.5s per level
- reduce knock back(repel) efffect of falling box to level 1
- reduce zombies number at early stage to 80% of first 3 minutes
As I have fixed almost the major issue, I will continue work on adding and improving, which include:
- external system
- clearer description and UI
- item balance, there are still some weak items, and some items don't have much unique skills
- Boss refine
- UI minor refactor
- map event system and map refine.
- game target and simple background story
- graphic minor refine
- compionon system
I am not sure I would work on all of them. But I am working on some of them.
The above thing would take about 1-2 mounth approximately.
fix free to report bug and give me any suggestion.
Changed files in this update