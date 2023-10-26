 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Girl update for 26 October 2023

Fix some chat service unavailability issues, optimize software stability and run

Share · View all patches · Build 12539944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix some chat service unavailability issues, optimize software stability and running speed
Add support of more chat service for excample "Poe"

Changed files in this update

Cyber Girl Content Depot 1500651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link