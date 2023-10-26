Wizardry: The Five Ordeals out of early access!

Thanks to your support, "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" for Windows ended its early access on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and is now available as an full version.

"Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" is one of the completely independent Gaiden titles in the "Wizardry" RPG series, which has many fans. This game also have DLC that remakes of "Wizardry Gaiden: Prisoner of the Battles" and "Absence of Misericordia", both of which were released in 2005.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309770/Wizardry/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309771/Wizardry/

"Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" full version

The main updates to "The Five Ordeals" in conjunction with the full version include the following updates:

New default scenario "The Price of Deception" added

Spell descriptions in the game have been revamped.

Added explanatory text for character creation.

Revamped options screen.

Other improvements and bug fixes.

Please also refer to the patch notes for more information.

Scenario editor service Japanese open beta begins!

An open beta of the scenario editor service (at the start of the open beta, the UI is only in Japanese) has started in conjunction with the full version. For English speakers, please wait for a while until the English implementation. Access itself can be done from the forum.

Please note that the service requires that the Steam account from which you purchased "The Five Ordeals" be linked to your Editor Service account.

Official Discord server opened!

In conjunction with the official version, the official Discord server, which was previously used for closed testing, has been opened to the public. Please use it as a place to exchange information, as well as for various chats.

https://discord.gg/zt6TemU99u

About the future

As we have previously announced, we have not set this full version as our goal, and will continue to update the game as much as possible. On the other hand, in order to deliver "The Five Ordeals" to as many people as possible on other platforms in the future, we will need to significantly optimize the game and improve various workflows, and we will allocate a lot of resources to speed up the development process.

Therefore, we would appreciate your understanding that there is a possibility that the game itself will not be updated for a certain period of time once the update after the full version has settled down, except for problems that require an urgent response. We will announce the specific roadmap, functional improvements, additions, etc. in due course.

The development team will do its best to continue to update as much as possible, so please continue to support us by subscribing to our wish list and writing Steam reviews.