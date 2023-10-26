MY DAUGHTER IS A CULTIST! SE is OUT NOW!



MY DAUGHTER IS A CULTIST! SE is a short and surreal black and white experience that blends Japanese and LoVecraftian cosmic horror.

You are a widowed dad trying to get some sleep, awakened by a bump in the night. What was that? Why is your daughter acting so weird? Is it parenthood or a horrible curiosity that compels you to find out?

Previously released as a game jam demo, MY DAUGHTER IS A CULTIST! SE is now a fully flesHed out experience available on Steam and Itch.io! Your ancestral home is now furnished, you discover letters from your late wife, and you've taken up photography.

This short interactive fiction offers four different endings to unlock, the ability to create your own photo scenes with various settings, outfits, and poses, plus brand new spooky gameplay events that will challenge your sanity.

Thank you for playing and have a happy Halloween!

